‘Bigg Boss 15’: Rashami Desai and Devoleena Bhattacharjee make wild card entries

It's been confirmed! 'Bigg Boss 15' has chosen Rashami Desai and Devoleena Bhattacharjee as wild card contestants. The two stars made an appearance on this weekend's episode of Weekend Ka Vaar. In a recent episode, Rashami and Devoleena were seen on stage with Salman Khan as the 'wild cards.'

They were also joined by Abhijit Bichukale, the man who aspires to be India's 'Prime Minister'.

Salman Khan grilled the two about their respective responsibilities in the show. They did an excellent job of answering his questions and are scheduled to appear in the home the following day.

Rashami and Devoleena had previously appeared on 'Bigg Boss 13'. In the house, the two became close friends and each other's pillars of support. Rashami was one of the leading contenders for the winner's trophy, whereas Devoleena had to leave the programme due to medical concerns. With these additional wild card entries, it will be intriguing to see what happens in the house.

Contestants Jay Bhanusali, Vishal Kotian, Nishant Bhat, Pratik Sehajpal, Neha Bhasin, Karan Kundrra, Tejaswi Prakash, Umar Riaz, and Simba Nagpal are now competing fiercely.