'Bigg Boss 15': Rakhi Sawant reveals she dated a don before marrying Ritesh

After seeing four evictions in two days, 'Bigg Boss 15' had another major twist for its audience in the Friday episode. Four people entered the house as the new VIPs. Rakhi Sawant finally revealed her husband Ritesh's face to the public as she welcomed him into the house grooving to 'Mera Piya Ghar Aaya' song.

Rashami Desai and Devoleena Bhattacharjee were already revealed as the wild cards in the last week's 'Weekend Ka Vaar' episodes by Salman Khan. Abhijit Bichukale, who was also supposed to enter the house with them, was nowhere to be seen. Replacing him were Rakhi Sawant, who also came as a challenger in 'Bigg Boss 14', and her husband Ritesh whom the popular actress married in 2019. The four of them will be the new VIPs in the house.

Asked to share the story behind their marriage by Shamita Shetty, Rakhi Sawant told that the lockdown had happened just after their marriage in 2019 and as soon as the restrictions were lifted, she came to the Bigg Boss house last year.

When Rashami Desai questioned them about how their love story began, Ritesh revealed that he had approached Rakhi on WhatsApp. His PA had shared her number with him as he was organising some event. A few days later, when he was feeling depressed and was scrolling his phone, he sent a 'Hi' to her. But, Rakhi immediately blocked his number.



Rakhi further added that she was also a bit dejected those days as she wanted to breakup with her then-boyfriend. She had found out that he was a don and was threatening Rakhi to not drift apart from him. She added that she had stopped talking to boys at that time and had thus blocked Ritesh. When Ritesh messaged her from another number, the conversations between the couple began and they soon ended up tying the knot together.

Rakhi even revealed that she calls Ritesh by the nickname "Mere Papa" and his number is saved in her phone as "Papa". From just one episode, it seems that the couple will surely bring in the much needed TRPs for the show from their crazy antics.