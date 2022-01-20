'Bigg Boss 15': Rakhi Sawant provokes Rashami Desai, Devoleena Bhattacharjee into ugly fight - Find out how

Controversy queen Rakhi Sawant knows how to pull strings. In today's episode, she creates a rift between two friends, Rashami Desai and Devoleena Bhattacharjee. Interestingly, Rakhi has the power to give a ticket to the finale, and she has to choose between the two. Sawant tricks Rashmi by saying that she will give her the ticket. On the other side, she tells Devoleena that in the end, she will choose her over Rashami. However, Rashami gets to know about it, and this leads to a major fight between her and Devoleena.

Watch the clip

The fight gets uglier, even Rashami slaps Devoleena, and other housemates step in to end their conflict. Rashami wents on to call Devoleena 'fattu,' and the latter also abuses Rashami. Desai also claims that Devoleena has used Rakhi for her game. Both of them fight before Rakhi and ask her to choose the person wisely.

On the Tuesday episode, Bigg Boss gave another chance to the five non-VIP members, namely Nishant Bhat, Tejasswi Prakash, Rashami Desai, Devoleena, and Abhijit, to join the four VIP members, namely Karan Kundrra, Rakhi Sawant, Pratik Sehajpal, and Shamita Shetty. As per the task, three non-VIP inmates will become eligible to become the contenders to win the 'Ticket To Finale Week'. Though the task wasn't completed on Tuesday, the latest video released on Colors TV's social media handles shows Tejasswi, Nishant, and Abhijit fighting it out among themselves to reach the final week.

Abhijit actually gets violent and Bigg Boss' verdict on the same. Also, the show's host Salman Khan has scolded Bichukale multiple times in the Weekend Ka Vaar episodes and his reaction to this fight will be keenly awaited. Now it would be interesting to see what will Rakhi decide. Who will be the person in the final week, Devoleena or Rashami?