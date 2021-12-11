‘Bigg Boss 15’: Rakhi Sawant, husband Ritesh lock lips on-screen, contestants tease the actress

‘

Rakhi Sawant couldn't stop blushing as she and her husband Ritesh kissed on the popular reality show 'Bigg Boss 15'. Rakhi and Ritesh are wild card entries for the show, which was hosted by Salman Khan.

Rakhi Sawant woke everyone in the morning soon after she was given the responsibility of running the house and told them to get to work. She playfully hit Karan Kundrra with a broom, asking him to prepare some tea.

She complained a few moments later that her internal organs were all misplaced because she had been yelling since the morning. After that, Abhijit Bichukale and Rajiv Adatia asked her to stop talking.

"Chal tujhe swimming pool me nahlau (Come let me give you a bath in the swimming pool)," Ritesh said as he moved up to her and took her in his arms. Rakhi and Ritesh began looking into one other's eyes as they got closer. "Kiss, kiss, kiss," the contestants said as they applauded for them. Ritesh and Rakhi then kissed each other.

Rakhi blushed as Devoleena Bhattacharjee clapped for her and Nishant Bhat, Rajiv Adatia, Abhijit Bichukale, and Karan Kundrra teased her.

Rakhi Sawant and Ritesh had an unpleasant altercation on television earlier this week. Rakhi and Ritesh complained to each other about their behaviour after a showdown during a task.