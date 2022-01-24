'Bigg Boss 15': Rakhi Sawant gets shocked as Mika Singh passes flying kiss, here's what Salman Khan said

The reality television show 'Bigg Boss 15' added extra masala to its last Weekend Ka Vaar episode on Sunday, 23rd January before its Grand Finale on 29th and 30th January. As Salman Khan welcomed the singer Mika Singh as the guest on the show, the 'Sultan' actor teased him and Rakhi Sawant about their birthday kiss controversy that happened in 2006.

Mika performed his famous hit song 'Saawan Mein Lag Gayi Aag' when he entered the show and made Salman Khan do the Bhangra with him to his other popular track 'Gabru'. The two also played dhol and shouted the Punjabi phrase of encouragement, 'Chak de phatte'.

The 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan' actor, then introduced Mika to Rakhi as he said, "Rakhi tumhara favourite aa gaya hai", to which Rakhi held her head in disbelief and said, "Oh my god". Salman then teased Rakhi Sawant if it is her birthday today and she couldn't control her laughter. Mika told the host that it was his birthday back in 2006 when the kissing incident happened as he said, "Woh mera janamdin tha". Salman then said, "Birthday kiss toh banta hai yaar", to which Mika and Rakhi exchange flying kisses.

For the unversed, Mika had kissed Rakhi on his birthday in 2006 without her consent. In his defense, Mika had said that he had asked everyone to not put the cake on his face but when Rakhi did the same thing, he decided to "teach her a lesson" by forcibly kissing her. Later, the singer was arrested on molestation charges and released on bail.

Coming back to 'Bigg Boss 15', the show in its Monday episode will see a double eviction as it enters the finale week. Abhijeet Bichukale, Rashami Desai, and Devoleena Bhattacharjee are the three nominated contestants, out of whom only one would survive the elimination process.