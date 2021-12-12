'Bigg Boss 15': Rakhi Sawant exposes husband Ritesh, reveals about 'another woman'

Rakhi Sawant and her husband Ritesh have been making headlines ever since they entered ‘Bigg Boss 15’ house. Everyone was excited to see Rakhi’s mysterious husband before he appeared in the controversial reality show.

In a recent promo video, Rakhi can be heard talking about Ritesh’s first marriage. She told Rashami Desai that he was already married, he is somehow managing the things. She further told her that he is not interested in her as he doesn’t like her coming closer to him. Rakhi also stated that this is why he was hidden for the last two years.

Rakhi also mentioned that she was shocked when Raveena Tandon appeared and pranked that couple. Rakhi thought that Ritesh’s first wife came. Watch video:

Since Rakhi Sawant's husband Ritesh was introduced to the ‘Bigg Boss’ house, there have been various rumours about whether or not he is Rakhi’s real husband. While numerous viewers have expressed their doubts, some viral pictures are now capturing the public’s attention. It all began when a man named Ritesh Singh took to Twitter to claim to be the ‘real Ritesh.’ The individual also apologised to Bigg Boss viewers and stated that he has been ‘exposed.’

“Sorry guys for this but makers have told me to do so I have done for my courier and future. So pls don’t spread hate for me. I am a simple guy. @BiggBoss see in this matter I am very shameful because of u. Sorry to all #BiggBoss15 fans (sic) I am exposed (sic),” the Tweet read.

Earlier, Abhijit Bichukale had called Ritesh ‘Bhaade Ka Pati’. Even, fans believe that Ritesh is fake he is playing with Rakhi.