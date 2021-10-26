‘Bigg Boss 15’: Rajiv Adatia reveals Ieshaan Sehgaal’s family has THIS to say about his relationship with Miesha Iyer

Bigg Boss 15 has officially reached one of the most anticipated moments. Rajiv Adatia, Shamita Shetty's Rakhi brother and a friend to several of the other housemates, was a wild card candidate on the show.

Many people were taken aback by Rajiv's arrival, but Ieshaan Sehgaal was not one of them. The actor, who has a close friendship with the wild card entrant, felt cut off from him and couldn't help but notice his lack of interest.

Ieshaan sat with Rajiv in the garden area after a time. He inquired as to why he was keeping his distance from him. After that, he confronts him about his game and relationship with Miesha Iyer.

Rajiv admits to Ieshaan that he has lost focus of his game and that his Bigg Boss experience has become all about Miesha. He added, "Tu ek kone mein baitha rehta hai with Miesha (You always sit in the corner with Miesha)."

He went on to talk about Ieshaan's relationship with Miesha and how he should think about it, especially after Salman and Farah Khan's warning. The entrepreneur told Ieshaan right immediately that he couldn't be in love.

Ieshaan attempts to explain and discusses how Miesha feels alone in the world after losing both of her parents. Listening to this, Rajiv lost his temper and said that everyone has their own troubles, but it shouldn't be a reason for him to forget why he entered the programme in the first place. He went on to say that he can keep the relationship if he wants to, but that he needs to concentrate on his game right now.

Miesha had already asked Ieshaan if there was anything she should be concerned about following Rajiv's arrival. The former Splitsvilla contestant expressed her fear of finding out something negative about Ieshaan from the outside.