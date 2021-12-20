'Bigg Boss 15': Pratik Sehajpal and Nishant Bhat's friendship over? - WATCH

As the popular reality television show 'Bigg Boss 15' is inching towards its grand finale, the bonds and equations between the contestants are changing every day. Now, the two best friends in the house Nishant Bhat and Pratik Sehajpal are seen getting into an intense and ugly fight in the latest promo for the Salman Khan-hosted show.

Bigg Boss will introduce the third 'Ticket To Finale' task in the upcoming episode on Monday. The first such task was won by the controversial queen Rakhi Sawant as she became the first contestant to enter the finale week. The second such task was called off as the contestants broke all the rules during the 'Bigg Boss Museum' task last week.

As Pratik Sehajpal is seen telling Nishant Bhat that he wants Devoleena Bhattacharjee to be saved, Nishant says, "Main woh karunga jo mujhe karna hai" (I will do whatever I have to do). Pratik is seen trying to convince his best friend but Nishant refuses to listen to him. The former is then seen lashing out at the choreographer as he shouts, "Tere liye hota na toh jaan de deta main apni yahaan pe (Had it been for you I could have given my life also)". Nishant is then screaming at him as he replies, "Tu humesha tere hisaab se karta hai cheezein. You are selfish." (You always do things as per your own convenience). Pratik is seen throwing things inside the house as Nishant walks away inside the house removing his mic.

In the same promo, we can also see Rashami Desai and Umar Riaz blaming Rakhi Sawant for being a biased 'sanchaalak' as she favours Shamita Shetty over Tejasswi Prakash in the game. Rakhi is seen exclaiming, "Agar main galat hun toh Bigg Boss rok de (If I am wrong, Bigg Boss should stop the task)".

For the unversed, Pratik and Nishant played the game together in 'Bigg Boss OTT' too, the digital season of the show broadcast exclusively on Voot. And the two of them have always favoured each other since the time they have entered 'Bigg Boss 15'.