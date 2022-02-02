'Bigg Boss 15' participant Simba Nagpal to play male lead in 'Naagin 6', details here

One of the cutest television actors Simba Nagpal, who was last seen in the controversial reality show ‘Bigg Boss 15’, has been cast as the male lead opposite his Tejasswi Prakash in the sixth edition of the fantasy series ‘Naagin’. Tejasswi Prakash emerges as the winner of the ‘Bigg Boss 15.’



Showing his excitement on being a part of ‘Naagin 6’, Simba told ANI, “I am ecstatic to get the lead role in Ekta ma’am’s hit franchise ‘Naagin’! I’ve been associated with Colors for a while now and I’m glad to team up with them once again for such a special project.”



He added, “My journey in ‘Bigg Boss 15’ was a memorable one, and I`m looking forward to creating new memories with ‘Naagin 6’. I will do my very best to keep my fans entertained while playing this exciting new avatar!”

Since 2015, 'Naagin' has churned out 5 seasons, and soon the show will come up with the sixth season. Earlier, a new teaser of the show was uploaded on social media, and it seems like the show will be more bizarre than all previous seasons. The promo highlights a 'virus attack' that changes the country, and how a Naagin, will safeguard the country and humanity.

Suddenly this revenge saga has turned into a vigilante drama, and this time Naagin will be a superhero, messiah kind-of figure, who’s out there to save others. The show’s plot ridiculed the Coronavirus pandemic and that's what irked the users. The 42-second teaser got some hilarious reaction, and people loved to troll the teaser.

Be it shoddy VFX or laughable plot, the teaser of 'Naagin 6' promises cringe-worthy content, and it will be interesting to see, how the audience will react to it. With 'Naagin,' Mouni Roy got immense fame, and other actresses like Surbhi Chandna, Nia Sharma also gained popularity by starring in the titular character. Apart from them, Arjun Bijlani, Karanveer Bohra, Pearl V Puri, Ssharad Malhotra had played important roles opposite season's female leads.



‘Naagin 6’ will premiere on February 12. (With inputs from ANI)