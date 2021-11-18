'Bigg Boss 15': Neha pushes Tejasswi and grabs Pratik's collar, Nishant loses cool

‘Bigg Boss’ changed the game by making non-VIPs the ‘Sanchalaks’ of the task that was given to the VIPs, in previous episodes of the controversial reality show. The whole scenario left Karan, Tejasswi, Vishal, Umar, and Nishant in the middle of an intense contest to win the task, to attain special powers as a VIP.

However, they need to convince non-VIPs, one at a time, in order to win the task. Jay, who is non-VIP sits on the throne and asks them, “Main aapko iss race se bahar kyu na nikalu?” To which, Vishal answered that he has worked hard to stay in the game. He said, “Main iss khel ka ek ahem khiladi hoon!” Meanwhile, Umar reminds them of his loyalty, Nishant uses his honesty to pursue them.

For the unversed, the winner will get some special power in the house. ‘Sanchalaks’ will be deciding who the winner is. In the middle of the task, Tejasswi gets angry with Nishant for behaving rudely with her, she starts blasting him for excluding her from all discussions and simply ordering her around. She then starts crying, which baffles Nishant and Rajiv who assume that she is overreacting, with Nishant even asking Tejasswi to fix herself.

On the other hand, the contestants get into a fierce debate on kitchen duties and ‘raashan’. Pratik starts interrupting the conversation, however, Neha tries to stop him. Pratik turns down her request and shouts at her, which irks Neha. She lashes out at Pratik for not letting her (Tejasswi) talk leading to a massive fight between the two.

Suddenly out of nowhere, Nishant picks up a bin and smashes it on the ground, shocking everyone. He yells at them for unnecessarily disturbing the peace in the house and tells them to take their fight outside. Neha gets even more furious at his tone and starts contesting him instead! The ‘Neha vs Pratik’ changes to ‘Neha vs Nishant’ in the blink of an eye. Neha loses her cool and gets violent with Nishant and Pratik while others try to stop her.