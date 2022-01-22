'Bigg Boss 15': Mithun Chakraborty gets irked by Salman Khan, know why

This 'Weekend Ka Vaar' promises to be grand as two stalwarts, Salman Khan and Mithun Chakraborty share the stage. On 'Bigg Boss 15' veteran artist graces the show and promotes his upcoming reality show 'Hunarbaaz.' Salman dedicates a special performance for Mithun, dancing on his famous song. Then he shakes a leg with Mithun and they hug each. Later, he asks contestants to imitate Mithun's iconic line 'Koi shaque,' in his style. Everyone utters the line, and Mithun asks them and points at Salman, 'Yeh aap logo ko kisne sikhaya... isne na?' Mithun gets irked and he asked Khan, 'yeh kya hai?' Then Salman requests the veteran to enact and he does it with the same zeal and attitude.

'Bigg Boss 15' is just two weeks away from the Grand Final and it seems, things have heated up inside the house. Abhijit Bichukale has once again locked horns with Devoleena Bhattacharjee and is seen threatening to throw a stone at her, as per the latest promo.

On the Tuesday episode, Bigg Boss gave another chance to the five non-VIP members, namely Nishant Bhat, Tejasswi Prakash, Rashami Desai, Devoleena, and Abhijit, to join the four VIP members, namely Karan Kundrra, Rakhi Sawant, Pratik Sehajpal, and Shamita Shetty. As per the task, three non-VIP inmates will become eligible to become the contenders to win the 'Ticket To Finale Week'. Though the task wasn't completed on Tuesday, the latest video released on Colors TV's social media handles shows Tejasswi, Nishant, and Abhijit fighting it out among themselves to reach the final week.

Abhijit behaved badly last week and Khan has scolded Bichukale multiple times in the Weekend Ka Vaar episodes. His reaction to Bichukale's behaviour will be keenly awaited.