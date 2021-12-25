‘Bigg Boss 15’: Karan Kundrra tries kissing Tejasswi Prakash, latter says ‘sochna bhi mat’

In ‘Bigg Boss 15’, Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash have been feuding over various matters, but their chemistry remains smouldering. Karan tried to steal kisses from her on Friday's episode, but she playfully declined.

Karan and Tejasswi were seen on a bed late at night. The camera panned out to reveal the entire bed, with only the blankets visible as he got closer to her face. "Sochna bhi mat, sochna bhi mat (Don't even think about it)," Tejasswi was heard saying.

Rakhi Sawant then appeared near the bed, as if attempting to figure out what was going on.

When Karan saw her, he was surprised and exclaimed, "Oye!" They all burst out laughing.

Rakhi Sawant, a VIP member, gets to choose who attends Bigg Boss' Christmas party. A cooking competition is held for the candidates. Rakhi's visitors include Umar Riaz, Tejasswi, Pratik Sehajpal, and Devoleena Bhattacharjee. They put on a show with music and dancing. Through the glass walls, Karan and Tejasswi try to kiss one other.

On the other side, Rakhi Sawant and Devoleena Bhattacharjee discussed Umar Riaz and Rashami Desai's relationship in the house. Rakhi told Devoleena that she gets an odd sensation about their connection. "It's strange," says Rakhi.