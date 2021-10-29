‘Bigg Boss 15’: Karan Kundrra says he likes Tejasswi Prakash, calls her ‘extremely cute’

Fans have been speculating for a few days that Karan Kundrra and Tejjaswi Prakash might date and will be labelled a couple soon. Karan Kundrra added to the excitement of his admirers by making a major revelation on the show. In the episode, Kundrra informed Akasa that he likes Tejasswi, but that their personalities are opposites. He claims she is a difficult person to deal with.

At the beginning of the episode, Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash had a serious conversation. She informs him that he cannot play both sides at the same time. She claims it is hypocritical.

While some people are rooting for the bond, many Bigg Boss viewers believe Karan and Tejasswi are just acting. In an interview with VJ Andy, Donal Bisht, who was previously ousted from the show, made some shocking revelations. According to Hindustan Times, when VJ Andy asked Donal, “The hashtag TejRan is trending a lot. The hashtag started two weeks before Karan and Tejasswi bonded. Did somebody tell them to do that on the show?”

Donal speculated that this occurred because the Bigg Boss frequently called Karan, Tejaswi, Jay Bhanushali, Simba Nagpal, and Akasa Singh to the confession room, and when she questioned them, they said it was a personal matter.

Tejasswi was also at odds with the other roommates. Her absence from the kitchen during the cooking time became a point of conflict. Following this, she is asked to leave her duty after being accused of starving the housemates.