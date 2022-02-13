Karan Kundrra saves Tejasswi Prakash from oops moment, fan says 'Nazar na lage'

After 'Bigg Boss 15' Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash have become the ideal duo for many. The couple has already gained a loyal fan base and the TejRan fans are keeping a close watch on the duo. These days Karan and Tejasswi are spotted multiple times. Kundraa frequently visited Tejasswi's 'Naagin 6' set, and they have been papped by the media.

Yesterday, Karan and Tejasswi were spotted at the supernatural show's set, and later they were even spotted outside a restaurant. At that time, the cameras were situated at the backside of Tejasswi car. The actress was wearing a shiny one-piece dress, and while stepping out, Karan took prompt action and stood before the camera, covered Tejaaswi and then asked her to step out. This saved the actress from an oops moment. Well, we will share the video with you. See for yourself.

Watch the video

In another video, we see how Karan and Tejasswi cherish their moment. They happily posed for media, and the TejRan fans went crazy over them.

As soon as the video surfaced the netizens have gone gaga over it. Fans of the actors have showered praises and lauded Karan's swift action. "Hottest pair," commented a fan. "Myyy babyyy looks soo cuteee and hawtt. And these two together mashallah, added by another user. "Nazar na lage," one user wished for them.

Recently while speaking to Bollywood Hungama, Karan felt how did he like when he hugged her for the first time in the 'Bigg Boss' house. When Kundrra was asked to jot down memorable moments from the show. He said that he remembers the moment when he hugged Tejasswi for the first time. For him, it was the feeling that he could share with his wife or partner. He even said that after meeting Tejasswi, his perception of marriage has changed, and he's no more commitment-phobic.