'Bigg Boss 15': Karan Kundrra mocks Tejasswi Prakash's attempt to speak Punjabi

'Bigg Boss 15' much-loved couple Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash (famously known as TejRan) have gone through an interesting rollercoaster ride in the show. Many times they got into ugly fights, and in some instances, they cried for each other. Show's host Salman Khan warned Tejasswi that their so-called relationship won't last after the show. But still, they are together, and that's what makes them adorable.

In 'Weekend Ka Vaar,' comedian Bharti Singh appears with Harrsh Limbachiyaa as the guest, and as Bharti is known for her funny gags, she teaches Punjabi to Tejasswi. Bharti asks Tejasswi to repeat after her, and the latter copies Bharti perfectly. Tejasswi repeats the line with fluency, and an impressed Karan, jumps in and he takes a dig at her attempt.

Even when veteran actor Dharmendra graces the show as the special guest, Salman points out the Jodi of the house, Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra to him. Dharmendra blesses them and says, "Har 16 January ko aapke ishq mein din dugni taraki ho." The couple gracefully accepts his blessing, and then Salman pinches them, "Dharam ji keh rahe hai ki 16 January ke baad bhi tikke rahe."

Karan and Tejasswi's chemistry has been the talking point of 'Bigg Boss 15,' and their moments draw the attention of viewers. Last week, Karan tried to steal kisses from her, but she playfully declined. Karan and Tejasswi were seen on a bed late at night. The camera panned out to reveal the entire bed, with only the blankets visible as he got closer to her face. "Sochna bhi mat, sochna bhi mat (Don't even think about it)," Tejasswi was heard saying.