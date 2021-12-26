'Bigg Boss 15': Karan Kundrra kneels down to propose ladylove Tejasswi Prakash- Watch video

'Bigg Boss 15’ contestants will be celebrating Christmas in the upcoming episode. On the special occasion, Karan will be seen declaring his love for Tejasswi Prakash, proposing her in front of everyone on the national television.

Nora Fatehi and Guru Randhawa will be entering the house as special guests. In the promo video shared by the official page of Colors Tv on Instagram, Karan Kundrra proposed Tejasswi with a rose in his hands. He can be heard saying, “12 hafto me mujhe apni baare me itni saari cheeze pata chali hai. Mujhe nahi pta tha ki ek ladki meri zindgi me itne saare difference la skti hai. (In these 12 weeks I Came to know about so many things..I never knew a girl can bring so many changes in me).”

After this, Karan goes on one knee to propose Teja. The actress then kisses his cheek in order to say to the proposal. Teja also received a hoodie with ‘PS I love you message’ from Karan.

Watch video:

Nishant Bhatt and Pratik Sehajpal also sorted their issues. They exchanged apologetic notes in order to start fresh. Pratik said, “Kitne bhi differences aa jaaye par dost to mana hai dosti to nibhani hi pdaegi (No matter how many differences we face, have considered you a friend and will always continue to do so).”

Meanwhile, Nishant mentioned, “Sorry for all the mean things jo maine boli(whatever I said)..it’s been a tough time for us..may your all wishes come true.” Nishant says.