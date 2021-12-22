'Bigg Boss 15': Karan Kundrra gets into an ugly fight with Tejasswi Prakash, shouts 'sharam kar le thodi si'

Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash met each other in 'Bigg Boss 15', started liking each other and eventually became the lovebirds this season. Their relationship have been tested several times and both of them have always supported each other. But now, things have taken an ugly turn inside the house.

Karan and Tejasswi, along with Rashami Desai and Abhijeet Bichukale, became eligible to win the 'Ticket to Finale Week' in the Tuesday episode. In the latest promo released by the Colors channel for the Wednesday episode, the couple are seen fighting with each other.

Rakhi Sawant, who is the only contestant till now to reach the Finale week and is the 'sanchaalak' for the task this week, seems to be causing misunderstandings between the couple popularly known as #TejRan on social media. Rakhi is seen telling Tejasswi, "Karan keh raha hai tu Teja ko jita rahi hai, tu mujhe kyun nahi jita rahi? (Karan is saying that you are making Teja win and not me, why?)". Teja is seen confronting Karan and saying to him,"You clearly have a problem if I win."

Karan is seen getting furious over this as he tells Teja, "Tu mujhe doubt kar rahi hai? Yeh log ab mere se zyaada ho gaye ((You are doubting me? Now these people are more valuable to you). He is then seen shouting, "Rakhi Sawant sacchi hai, main jhootha hun! Sharam kar le thodi si (Rakhi Sawant is speaking the truth, I am a liar! Have some shame)". Teja gets emotional and is seen crying at the end of the promo video.

For the unversed, Tejasswi is often seen defending Karan against other inmates inside the house and Karan has been scolded multiple times by the host Salman Khan for not taking Tejasswi's side in front of the other contestants.