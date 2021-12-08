‘Bigg Boss 15’: Karan Kundrra breaks Tejasswi Prakash’s heart, says ‘it’s not working out’

‘Bigg Boss 15’ contestants Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash have earlier expressed their feelings for each other, revealed that they are more than friends. However, there is something not right between the two. In the latest promo video, the two can be heard saying that their relationship is ‘not working’ anymore.

In the video shared by the official page of Colors TV on Instagram, Tejasswi can be seen sitting with Karan. During the ‘Ticket To Finale’ task, Tejasswi asked Karan if he has removed her name. To which, Karan said, “of course, muh pe bolta hu hataaya hai.” Tejasswi gets disappointed, said, “tera naam hota me kabhi nahi hataati.”

Karan answered, “tu apni akkad me ghum rhi thi.” Tejasswi then said, “tu mujhe jaanta hi nahi hai, mere rishte nahi badalte.” Karan replied, “I think hum ek doosre ko jaan hi nahi paaye.” He continued, “I don’t think hum same page pr hai.”

Tejasswi then said, “aise toh hum aage badh hi nahi ppaayenge.” Karan agreed and said, “mujhe bhi aisa hi lgg rha hai. It’s not working out. Agar tereko cheeze dikhe hai toh mere ko bhi dikhi hai. Tereko jo karna hai tu vo kar, jiske saath khelna hai uske saath khel. Hum bhaut hi weak hai when it comes to a relationship.” After hearing this, Tejasswi said, “you proved it.”

Earlier, during the ‘Weekend ka Vaar’ episode, host Salman Khan bashed Karan for his aggressive behaviour towards Pratik Sehajpal. He stated, “Karan beech beech mein aap ki akkal kahan khaas charne jaati hai, aap ke paas jab shabd nahi hote hain tab aap haath pair chalane par aajate ho. Aapko kahi baar warn kiya jaa raha hai (Do you stop using your brain sometimes, Karan? When you do not have words, you get aggressive. You have been warned repeatedly).”