‘Bigg Boss 15’: Here’s why housemates termed Jay Bhanushali as ‘fake’, Karan Kundrra as ‘real’

Outside of the 'Bigg Boss 15' house, Jay Bhanushali has a sizable following base. However, the multi-talented man has had a few squabbles on the show. When he risked Rs. 25 lakhs recently, the majority of people were against him.

On today’s Weekend Ka Vaar episode, Salman gave a task to Shamita Shetty, Karan Kundrra and Jay Bhanushali. He asked the other housemates to tell who is the most real, partially real and fake out of the three. By majority, Jay was called the fakest.

Salman Khan later declares that a wild-card entry will be held. He then introduces himself to his housemates and tells them about the assignment that occurred. Salman Khan wonders why Jay was referred to as a fake. Jay says this because he has always been upfront and honest. After that, he discusses the money task. Salman Khan requests that Shamita be referred to as "50 percent original." He also inquires of Karan Kundrra as to why he is really unique.

Salman criticizes Karan for his violence towards Pratik Sehajpal. Karan became enraged with Pratik and used all of his might on him, but the latter did not retaliate, which surprised everyone. "Karan Kundra, jinko maine itna samjha hai meri life mein, unhone mujhe patka toh main gussa nahi tha, main pain tha," Pratik said when asked about it by Salman Khan. "Ek din aapko bhi koi uthaake patkega!" Salman corrects Karan, "Ek din aapko bhi koi uthaake patkega!" When Karan realises what he's done to Pratik, he breaks down and admits that he didn't anticipate Pratik to oppose him in the task and that Pratik has an effect on him.