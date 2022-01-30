'Bigg Boss 15': This is why the Grand Finale is being aired in three parts

The reality television show 'Bigg Boss 15' is finally coming to its conclusion this weekend, January 29-30 2022, after it premiered on October 2, 2021. Unlike previous seasons, the Grand Finale is being aired in three parts this year spread across two days. The first part aired on Saturday night (January 29) from 8-9 PM, the second part will be aired on Sunday night (January 30) from 8-9 PM, and then will continue from 10:30 PM.



Wondering why the 'Bigg Boss 15' Grand Finale is not being telecast as a continuous show? Well, we have the answer for you. Initially, the Salman Khan-hosted show's finale was scheduled to be held two weeks earlier on January 16 but after the launch of Colors TV's new talent-based reality show 'Hunarbaaz: Desh Ki Shaan' on January 22, which began airing on the weekends from 9-10:30 PM, the Colors TV doesn't want to mess up with its telecast and want viewers to get attached to the new show.

So, tonight (January 30), 'Hunarbaaz' will be airing from 9-10:30 PM in between the 'Bigg Boss 15' Grand Finale. It seems like a good strategy by the channel to make the 'Bigg Boss' fans watch its new show, hosted by the comedian couple Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa. In the first part of the finale on Saturday yesterday, Rashami Desai was evicted and now the top five finalists are Shamita Shetty, Tejasswi Prakash, Karan Kundrra, Pratik Sehajpal, and Nishant Bhat.