'Bigg Boss 15' Grand Finale: Shweta Tiwari accidentally reveals winner's name? - Watch video

The fans and followers of 'Bigg Boss 15' are desperately waiting to know the winner of the reality television show. After Rashami Desai was evicted in the first part of the Grand Finale on Saturday (January 29), there are five finalists still in the hunt to win the coveted trophy and the grand prize of Rs 50 lakh. Tejasswi Prakash, Shamita Shetty, Karan Kundrra, Pratik Sehajpal, and Nishant Bhat have survived seventeen weeks inside the house and one of them will emerge as the winner of this season in the second part of the Grand Finale on Sunday (January 30) night.

While the makers have been tight-lipped about the winner's name, 'Bigg Boss 4' winner Shweta Tiwari might have accidentally revealed who won the show. As the former winner, she will be seen in the Grand Finale of the show. When Shweta was spotted by the paparazzi after she completed her part of the shooting, she was asked the name of the winner.

Shweta instantly said "Teja hogi (It will be Tejasswi)" before correcting herself, "Arre, winner nahi bata sakti yaar. Teja (Tejasswi) hogi, Shamita hogi aur inn dono ladkiyon mein se. Mere khyaal se Pratik hoga (I can't tell the winner's name. It might be Teja, it might be Shamita and it can be any one of these two girls. I think it might be Pratik too)". The video has been shared extensively on social media with Tejasswi's fans already rejoicing over her victory.



Meanwhile, an FIR was recently filed against Tiwari in Bhopal for allegedly hurting religious sentiments while promoting her upcoming web series 'Show Stopper'. Later, the 'Kasautii Zindagii Kay' actress even issued a statement apologising for her controversial remark.