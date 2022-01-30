‘Bigg Boss 15’ Grand Finale: Shehnaaz Gill jokes with Salman Khan about Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif’s wedding

‘Bigg Boss 15’ is coming to an end, and fans are excited to discover who will take home the title. Shehnaaz Gill will also appear in the finale, mocking Salman Khan for being single after Katrina Kaif married Vicky Kaushal this month.

On December 9, Katrina married Vicky Kaushal in an intimate ceremony in Rajasthan. Salman, making a reference to Vicky said, “Aur kushal mangal sabb achha hai, sab khush hai (The couple are happy).” To this, Shehnaaz responded: "Sir aap khush raho bass. Sorry, main zyada toh nahi bol rahi (You just be happy please. Sorry, did I say more than required)?"

In an attempt to salvage the situation, Shehnaaz told Salman: “But single zyaada achhe lagte ho (You are better off being single).” That's when Salman said that he's no longer single: "Haan, jab ho jayunga toh zyada achha lagunga. (I'll be even better when I'll be single). A visibly surprised Shehnaaz then asked Salman if he's ‘committed’: “Achha, committed ho?”

Salman and Shehnaaz broke down after seeing each other on the show's finale episode,as per a previously released trailer. To calm Shehnaaz, Salman offered her a tight hug, following which the two were seen wiping tears away. Shehnaaz will also pay a moving tribute to late actor Sidharth Shukla, whom she was said to be dating, at the finale.

The second half of the Bigg Boss 15 finale will air on Sunday evening. The show's finalists are Shamita Shetty, Tejasswi Prakash, Karan Kundrra, Nishant Bhat, and Pratik Sehajpal.