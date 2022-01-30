'Bigg Boss 15' Grand Finale: Rakhi Sawant and other evicted contestants challenge Gautam Gulati, Gauahar Khan- Watch

'Bigg Boss 15' has chosen the 'Top 5' contestants, Karan Kundrra, Tejasswi Prakash, Pratik Sehajpal, Nishant Bhat and Shamita. One of them will emerge as the season's winner. But before the much-awaited moment, the night will be made grand by masti, fun and performances.

Show's favourite entertainer Rakhi Sawant leads a team of current season's evicted contestants. She challenges previous seasons winners, Gautam Gulati, Shweta Tiwari, Gauahar Khan, Rubina Dilaik and Urvashi Dholakia for a face/off between them. Then we see Rubina and Rakhi dancing on 'Chikni Chameli,' and even Salman dances with them. Gautam Gulati and Rakhi's husband Riteish compete with each other in pole dance, and Salman laughs at the latter's funny dance.

Check out the video

Last night, actress Rashmi Desai ends her journey at 'Bigg Boss 15' and she gets evicted from the show. This was Rashmi's second stint with the show. This time, she entered mid-season and stayed till finale week. In the episode, Bigg Boss makes contestants emotional as they all get a special message from their mothers. Post eviction, Desai joins Salman on stage, and she adds that her entry in mid-season has worked against her. However, she still feels fortunate for the journey.

Later, Raqesh Bapat confronts Tejasswi and tells her that her behaviour with Shamita is completely unacceptable, and unnecessary and says, "This is complete bull***t." He further confirms that Shetty has no interest in Karan Kundrra, and there is no such 'love triangle' among them. Tejasswi tries to explain her side, but Raqesh refuses to buy it. He further says, "I was really angry, I was burning from inside.. aur mann kiya ki main TV todh du. I was really hurt."