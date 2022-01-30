'Bigg Boss 15' Grand Finale: Nishant Bhat walks away with briefcase of Rs 10 lakh? Find out

'Bigg Boss 15' winner will finally be revealed on Sunday, January 30 in the exciting, much-anticipated Grand Finale. The show still has five finalists - Karan Kundrra, Shamita Shetty, Tejasswi Prakash, Pratik Sehajpal, and Nishant Bhat - competing against each other to win the coveted trophy and the prize money of Rs 50 lakh. However, things are going to get a little more interesting in the finale when the ex-winners of 'Bigg Boss' will enter the house and offer the finalists a chance to walk away with the briefcase containing Rs 10 lakh.

As per the promo released on Colors TV channel, winners from previous seasons Shweta Tiwari (Season 4), Urvashi Dholakia (Season 6), Gauahar Khan (Season 7), Gautam Gulati (Season 8), and Rubina Dilaik (Season 14) will enter the 'Bigg Boss 15' house and give a chance to the finalists to earn Rs 10 lakh and walk away from the show.

The fan pages of the show have reported that it's Nishant Bhat who chose to pick up the briefcase and end his journey in 'Bigg Boss 15'. These are only speculations and we will get to know the truth only in the Grand Finale episode tonight.



Nishant Bhat has been one of the most entertaining contestants this season. Nishant had ended up as the runner-up of the Karan Johar-hosted 'Bigg Boss OTT', the first season of the reality show exclusively telecast on Voot, in 2021. He had entered 'Bigg Boss 15' along with his co-contestants from the OTT version, Shamita Shetty and Pratik Sehajpal.

In the 'Bigg Boss OTT' finale, the same choice was given to the finalists to step down and get a direct entry to the Salman Khan-hosted-show telecast on national television. Pratik had then picked up the suitcase and gained a direct entry into 'Bigg Boss 15'. Divya Agarwal had won the first-ever OTT version of the reality show and won Rs 25 lakh.