'Bigg Boss 15' Grand Finale: Karan, Tejasswi, Shamita, Pratik or Nishant, who will win the Salman Khan-hosted show ?

‘Bigg Boss 15’ fans are desperately waiting to know the details on ‘who will win’ the controversial reality show. It is going to be a tough fight tonight as all contestants including Shamita Shetty, Karan Kundrra, Pratik Sehajpal and Tejasswi Prakash are strong contenders.

On January 29, Rashami Desai was evicted from the reality show during Saturday’s Grand Finale episode. Meanwhile, fans are speculating who will win the show. Some feel Tejasswi will win, others feel Shamita has higher chances. Meanwhile, Pratik Sehajpal’s fans are confident that he is going to win the trophy tonight.

However, Karan Kundrra also has a huge fan following outside the house. Meanwhile, a video of Shweta Tiwari in which she accidentally reveals the winner’s name is going viral on social media. When Shweta was spotted by the paparazzi after she completed her part of the shooting, she was asked the name of the winner.

In the viral video, on being asked about the winner, Shweta instantly said “Teja hogi (It will be Tejasswi)” before correcting herself, "Arre, winner nahi bata sakti yaar. Teja (Tejasswi) hogi, Shamita hogi aur inn dono ladkiyon mein se. Mere khyaal se Pratik hoga (I can't tell the winner's name. It might be Teja, it might be Shamita and it can be any one of these two girls. I think it might be Pratik too).”

For the unversed, the winner will get to take the grand prize of Rs 50 lakh home. However, there is no official confirmation about the same. Meanwhile, we can only speculate. What do you think, who will win the show.