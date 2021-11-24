'Bigg Boss 15': Gauahar Khan slams Karan Kundrra-Tejasswi Prakash fans, check out her savage reply

The reality show 'Bigg Boss 15' has been in the news since it began in October 2021. After Miesha Iyer and Ieshaan Sehgal, Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash are the second love birds this season and fans are loving the fun, cute banter between them. Both of them are also among the most liked contestants in the house, along with Shamita Shetty, Nishant Bhat, and Umar Riaz. The couple is popularly referred to as #TejRan on social media.

Popular actress Gauahar Khan, who herself is an ex-Bigg Boss contestant and also the winner of Season 7, is known for voicing her opinions on the events happening inside the house. When Karan was recently involved in a verbal spat with Pratik Sehajpal in the house recently, Gauahar had called Karan an absolutely bully.

Hey biggboss , isn’t provocation a part of violence too ???? I really like Karan Kundra , but today he was just a bully ! An absolute bully ! N no action from biggboss . #bb15 le lagaya haath , le di gaali , le kara bal ka prayog …. Waah ! Biggboss kya sab chalta hai ??? — Gauahar Khan (@GAUAHARKHAN) November 21, 2021



This obviously hurt the fans of the lovey-dovey couple, Karan and Tejasswi. One of their fans asked people to dislike Gauahar's recently released song 'Tohmat' on YouTube. Gauahar gave him a savage reply asking #Tejran fans to live and let live. She wrote, "Hahahahha kyunki aur kuch kaam toh hai nahi aap ke paas , karo visit , views badh jaayenge ! Hahahahah ! Negativity kabhi nahi jeet ti ! Aap log frustrate ho chuke ho , if u can have a fave why can’t others ???? Are u guys crazy ???? Live n let live ! (Hahahaha because you don't have anything else to do", visit it (song), it will increase the views! Hahahaaha ! Negativity never wins, you guys are frustrated, if you can have a favourite (contestant), why can't others? Are you guys crazy? Live and let live)"





'Bigg Boss 15' recently saw three wild card entries - popular TV actors Rashami Desai and Devoleena Bhattacharjee, and Abhijit Bichukale, who participated in the second season of 'Bigg Boss Marathi'.