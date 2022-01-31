‘Bigg Boss 15’: Gauahar Khan calls Pratik Sehajpal ‘deserving winner’, takes a dig at Tejasswi Prakash

‘Bigg Boss 15’ has come to a conclusion with Tejasswi Prakash's victory. Despite the fact that Pratik Sehajpal came in second place, netizens and past Bigg Boss competitors hoped he would win. Former Bigg Boss winner Gauahar Khan was rooting for contestant Pratik Sehajpal to win Bigg Boss 15, and after Swaragini fame was proclaimed the winner, she wrote him a message of encouragement. He was referred to as the show's only ‘deserving winner’ by her.

Gauahar took a dig at Tejasswi via her tweet. She wrote, “Lol!!! The silence in the studio at the announcement said it all. #bb15 there is only one deserving winner, and the world saw him shine. #PratikSehajpaI you won hearts. Every single guest who went in, you were their fave, the public loves you. Keep your head held high.”

LoL!!! The silence in the studio at the announcement said it all . #bb15 there is only one deserving winner , n the world saw him shine . #PratikSehajpaI you won hearts . Every single guest who went in , you were their fave , the public loves you . Keep your head held high . — Gauahar Khan (@GAUAHAR_KHAN) January 30, 2022

Gauahar also revealed her choice for the 'Bigg Boss 15' runner-up. Her tweet read,”#ShamitaShetty you truly deserved to be in the top 2! You have played a feisty, dignified game. Loved it. All the best for everything in the future.”

#ShamitaShetty u truly deserved to be in the top 2 ! U have played a feisty, dignified game . Loved it . All the best for everything in the future . — Gauahar Khan (@GAUAHAR_KHAN) January 30, 2022

The grand finale of 'The Bigg Boss 15' concluded with a bang for Tejasswi, who won, with Pratik coming in second. Karan Kundrra took third place, while Shamita Shetty finished fourth. Nishant Bhat agreed to forego his chance at the trophy in exchange for a ten-lakh-rupee payment. Tejasswi was cast as the lead in ‘Naagin 6’ after winning Bigg Boss 15 and a prize of Rs 40 lakh.