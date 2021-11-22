‘Bigg Boss 15’: Gauahar Khan calls Karan Kundrra ‘bully’, asks ‘isn’t provocation part of violence’

On Sunday's episode, Karan Kundrra clashed with Pratik Sehajpal and also accused Nishant Bhat of being a manipulator and a Bigg Boss failure. Gauahar Khan expressed her displeasure with Karan's brawl and questioned why violence was tolerated.

During a challenge in Sunday's programme, Karan and Pratik began fighting and insulting each other. Gauahar tweeted, “Hey biggboss, isn’t provocation a part of violence too ???? I really like Karan Kundra , but today he was just a bully ! An absolute bully ! N no action from biggboss . #bb15 le lagaya haath , le di gaali , le kara bal ka prayog …. Waah ! Biggboss kya sab chalta hai ??? (see I abuse, see I used power…wow! Bigg Boss everything works)?”

Karan Kundrra also labelled Nishant Bhat as the most manipulative contestant during the task, saying, “Aaja manipulator, aaja. Aisa khatarnak wala manipulate karta hai pata hi nahi chalta. Isne toh mujhe hi jhol kar diya (Come manipulator come. One doesn't realise the way he manipulates. He even manipulated me)."

When Bharti Singh mentioned she had known Nishant for a long time and had never seen him so calm, Nishant said, “Toofan ke pehle ka sannata (calm before the storm).”

Karan also said, “I can never believe Nishant. Bharose ke layak nahin hai vo (He's not someone who can be trusted).” Reminded that Karan has known Nishant for a long time, “Hota hai zindagi mein yeh sab, hote rehta hai. Uski kuch cheezein hai jo dukh pahuncha gayi." (This is life, such things happen. Some of his actions have been very hurtful)."

Earlier on the episode Karan told Salman Khan, “Sir mai Nishant ko fail karna chahunga. Ho sakta hai wo game me bahut accha kar rahe honge, is show me aage badhne ke liye accha kar rahe honge. Lekin unhone ek dost kho diya hai. Jisko unhone vishwas dilaya tha that I am all about trust and friendship and priorities. Jeet bhi jaega nishant to mere liye fail hi hoga (Sir, I want to fail Nishant. He might be good in the game but he has lost a friend whom he had promised that he was all about trust and friendship and priorities. Even if he wins then also he will be a fail for me).”