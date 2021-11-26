'Bigg Boss 15': FOUR evictions in two days; Simba, Jay Bhanushali, Vishal Kotian, Neha Bhasin out of the show

The makers of 'Bigg Boss 15' are putting in their best efforts to increase the declining TRPs of this season. They are constantly bringing in twists inside the house to spice up the reality show. Salman Khan had announced during the recent 'Weekend Ka Vaar' episodes that half of the contestants will remain in the show in the next 24 hours.

The eviction process started in the episode telecast on Wednesday, 24th November. Simba was the first one to be eliminated as the Top 5 contestants, announced by the media, were asked to save one contestant each from the bottom six. The last remaining contestant was put inside the coffin and taken out of the show. Nishant Bhasin, Karan Kundrra, Tejasswi Prakash, Shamita Shetty and Pratik Sehajpal saved Jay Bhanushali, Umar Riaz, Vishal Kotian, Rajiv Adatia and Neha Bhasin respective on Wednesday. Simba was the last contestant left and put inside the coffin. People had slammed the show and the Colors channel for mocking death on national television.

While the rest of the contestants must have heaved a sigh of relief, another major twist awaited them on Thursday. The comedian couple Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa replaced Bigg Boss on the show and explained the elimination task. The bottom five contestants had to make the other inmates react to them anyhow and the top five were asked to ignore them. The show opened live voting where audience could vote for the most entertaining contestants during the task.

While Jay Bhanushali gave up just after a couple of hours, the rest four attempted to invoke the Top 5 contestants through their antics. Vishal Kotian looked extremely funny when he shaved off his beard, Neha Bhasin was seen making crazy dance moves. Umar Riaz and Rajiv Adatia went all out putting shaving foam on their bodies.

As the episode drew to its conclusion, Bharti and Haarsh, in a surprising turn of events, announced that three contestants who received the least votes would be evicted from the show. Vishal, Jay and Neha left the house in a shocking elimination.

Salman Khan had also announced three wild card entries in the show on the 'Weekend Ka Vaar' epsiodes - popular TV actors Rashami Desai and Devoleena Bhattacharjee, and Abhijit Bichukale, who participated in the second season of 'Bigg Boss Marathi'. The three are yet to enter the house. As per the latest promos, Rakhi Sawant is also going to enter 'Bigg Boss 15' with her husband Ritesh.