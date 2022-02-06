'Bigg Boss 15' first runner-up Pratik Sehajpal takes auto-rickshaw ride, video goes viral - Watch

The fifteenth season of the highly popular reality television show 'Bigg Boss 15' came to an end last weekend, but the contestants are still grabbing headlines. Pratik Sehajpal, who finished as the first runner-up in the show after the winner Tejasswi Prakash, was appreciated by the audience for his honest and humble attitude.

Pratik, who has participated in numerous reality shows such as MTV Ace of Space and MTV Love School, was recently spotted taking an auto-rickshaw ride in Mumbai. Dressed in a black shirt and blue trousers, Pratik was even seen talking with the paparazzi who filmed the video. The 'Bigg Boss 15' contestant was seen telling him that he was highly missing this real world, while locked up inside the house. When the paparazzi asked Pratik to remove his mask, he initially felt reluctant but finally gave in to the request seeing the pap's determination to follow him along his auto ride to take his video.

Watch the viral video here

The comments section of the video has been filled with fans applauding Pratik Sehajpal for his humility calling him the real winner. One fan wrote, "Very down to earth and sweet guy....love you pratik bro", the other commented, "He is such a sweetheart". Another fan remarked, "He is really humble and really good. People call him fake but he is real."

For the unversed, Pratik had also participated in the 'Bigg Boss OTT', the digital-only version of the reality show streamed exclusively on Voot. In the OTT finale, Pratik had walked away picking up the suitcase gaining direct entry into 'Bigg Boss 15'. He has been romantically linked up with his co-contestants Neha Bhasin, Devoleena Bhattacharjee, and Akasa inside the house. Coincidentally, Neha Bhasin and Akasa are singers who have sung popular tracks in the Hindi film industry.