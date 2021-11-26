‘Bigg Boss 15’: FIRST photos of Rakhi Sawant’s husband Ritesh go viral

Rakhi Sawant, a former competitor, joined the current season of Bigg Boss 15 as a wild card entry on Thursday's episode. According to the show's promos, Rakhi's husband, Ritesh, would join her inside the home this time. Ritesh's face was revealed in a slew of fresh photographs from an episode of the show.

In an interview with Indian Express, Rakhi said her husband looks like “Tiger Shroff, Shahid Kapoor, Ranveer Singh and Arjun Kapoor”. She said he is “so good looking, educated and rich.”

“I never thought he would come with me but when he agreed, I knew this was the chance to reveal him to the world. I am so proud of him, and also excited about our new journey. I am entering as a wife this time, so let’s see how it goes," she said.

In a promo for 'Bigg Boss 15' shared earlier on Friday, Rakhi said, “Kab taak karun mein tumhara intezaar (Till when should I wait for you)?" She then adds laughing, "Khatam ho chuka hai aapka intezaar or mera intezaar, kyunki poori duniya ko honge Ritesh ke darshan Bigg Boss 15 mein. (Our wait is over because the whole world will see Ritesh in Bigg Boss 15)." She then tells a man, “Chalega ki nahi mere sath? (Will you come with me or not?)” who answers her, “Zaroor (Sure.)”

Rakhi Sawant married Ritesh, a non-resident Indian, in 2019.