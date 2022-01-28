'Bigg Boss 15' finale: When, where and how to watch the Salman Khan hosted show - details inside

After entertaining since October, 'Bigg Boss 15' has reached its closure. The grand finale of the show will happen this weekend (29--30 January), and the winner of the show will be announced this Sunday, 30 January. The final showdown will be loaded with performances, gags, and skits by host Salman Khan, Comedian Bharti, and Harsh Limbachiyaa. The finale will be telecast on Colors channel on Saturday 8 PM- 9 PM. Whereas on Sunday, the show will be aired from 8-9 PM, and then it will continue from 10:30-12 PM. You can also tune into BB finale from your smartphone on the Voot app.

Right now, we got our top 6 contestants, Karan Kundrra, Tejasswi Prakash, Shamita Shetty, Pratik Sehajpal, Nishant Bhat, and Rashami Desai. One of them will earn the glory of being the winner of the season. Yesterday, recent evicted contestant Rakhi Sawant expressed her discontent over her exit. Rakhi was spotted in the city, and when paparazzi approached her for interaction, she started crying and said, "Bigg Boss agar aap har saal mujhe bulanyege, toh aap sirf mujhe tissue ki tarah istamaal kar rahe hai. Main tissue paper nahi hoon." Rakhi further said that she is used to boost the rating and when they get content from her, she gets evicted. "I love you Bigg Boss, but you know main trophy ki haqdaar thi. I deserve it."

Even the netizens supported her and pointed out the fact that whenever the show needed rating, she was called to up the entertainment factor. "So unfair don't go again," said a user. Another user said, "Yeah... She was called becoz of low trp... But even her presence couldn't save the show... She is right to feel being used."

After Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Abhijit Bichukale, 'Bigg Boss 15' had another surprise eviction. Rakhi Sawant got evicted and this was one of the surprising twist of the finale week. After the eviction, Rakhi was spotted by Paparazzi, and she was honest enough to speak on her eviction.