'Bigg Boss 15:' Farah Khan asks Pratik to not blame Karan Kundrra for everything, gets trolled

This weekend, director Farah Khan steps into the shoe of Salman Khan to host 'Weekend Ka Vaar' as Salman's flight from Dubai to India got delayed. Therefore, Farah, who is known for being frank and schooling contestants without any hesitation, became the host for the weekend.

In the episode, Farah shares her thoughts about the housemates, and she pointed out Pratik Sehajpal for holding a grudge against Karan Kundrra. Khan went on further to criticise Sehajpal for playing the blame game with Karan Kundrra. Farah felt that Pratik should get over Karan and stop dragging him into everything. The host sarcastically taunted Pratik that he can blame Kundrra for the rising COVID cases too. Watch the video here:

It seems that Farah was really upset with Pratik. She slammed him and asked him to talk slowly, as the host believes that his rushed tone makes it difficult to understand him. The fans of Pratik have taken their discontent to social media, and they bashed the director for being biased toward Sehajpal. Many users missed Salman, and they feel that Farah came on the show with one-point agenda, slamming and demoralising Pratik. Check out some comments:

#FarahKhan told #PratikSehajpal in #WeekendKaVaar that he always interfere and it makes annoying. I dont think so @realsehajpal is clear man with every word ,his every word has logic because he stands for right & obeys rules in #BigBoss15 — Paraminder Singh Virdi (@virdiparaminder) December 11, 2021

The Twitterati were furious on Farah, therefore, #ShameOnFarahKhan started trending on Twitter. Whereas Pratik was applauded for being strong, being firm on his stand, and there were trending hashtags of #BBKingPratik, #PratikSehajpal on Twitter. Viewers appreciate and sympathisers with Pratik, Umar Riaz, and Nishant Bhatt. Meanwhile, Rashmi Desai, Karan Kundra, and even Tejasvi Prakash were also criticised for their game.