'Bigg Boss 15:' Farah Khan asks Pratik to not blame Karan Kundrra for everything, gets trolled

In 'Bigg Boss 15,' Farah Khan hosted Weekend Ka Vaar and she slams Pratik Sehajpal for blaming Karan Kundrra. However, netizens find it distasteful.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Dec 12, 2021, 06:51 PM IST

This weekend, director Farah Khan steps into the shoe of Salman Khan to host 'Weekend Ka Vaar' as Salman's flight from Dubai to India got delayed. Therefore, Farah, who is known for being frank and schooling contestants without any hesitation, became the host for the weekend.

In the episode, Farah shares her thoughts about the housemates, and she pointed out Pratik Sehajpal for holding a grudge against Karan Kundrra. Khan went on further to criticise Sehajpal for playing the blame game with Karan Kundrra. Farah felt that Pratik should get over Karan and stop dragging him into everything. The host sarcastically taunted Pratik that he can blame Kundrra for the rising COVID cases too. Watch the video here:

It seems that Farah was really upset with Pratik. She slammed him and asked him to talk slowly, as the host believes that his rushed tone makes it difficult to understand him. The fans of Pratik have taken their discontent to social media, and they bashed the director for being biased toward Sehajpal. Many users missed Salman, and they feel that Farah came on the show with one-point agenda, slamming and demoralising Pratik. Check out some comments:  

The Twitterati were furious on Farah, therefore, #ShameOnFarahKhan started trending on Twitter. Whereas Pratik was applauded for being strong, being firm on his stand, and there were trending hashtags of #BBKingPratik, #PratikSehajpal on Twitter. Viewers appreciate and sympathisers with Pratik, Umar Riaz, and Nishant Bhatt. Meanwhile, Rashmi Desai, Karan Kundra, and even Tejasvi Prakash were also criticised for their game.   

