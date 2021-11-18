‘Bigg Boss 15’: Fan asks if Shamita Shetty will return to show, her mom Sunanda responds

The Salman Khan-hosted show ‘Bigg Boss 15’ has been in news since its inception. Shamita Shetty, one of the strongest contestants this season, left the house a few days ago due to health issues and her fans have been worried since then about her return to the show. They became even more anxious when they saw her luggage being taken out from the show and directly asked the actress' mother Sunanda if Shamita would return to the Bigg Boss house.

Sunanda Shetty’s affirmative reply calmed down the actress’ fans. A user replied, “Glad she is doing better. Looking forward to a stronger Shamita. Lots of love, blessing and prayers her way. Another user tweeted, "If Shamita is coming now, Raq should definitely come back too when he’s better. Hope we get a #ShaRa reunion 2.0 They both deserve it and we truly need it.”

Ma'am her luggage is taken out of bb house ....is she coming back or not ?? — Riddhi (@riddhimahadik05) November 17, 2021

She’s coming back — Sunanda Shetty (@SunandaShetty5) November 17, 2021

For the unversed, Shamita Shetty and Raqesh Bapat started liking each other during Bigg Boss OTT, the shorter version of the main show telecasted only on the OTT platform Voot. The couple was dubbed as #ShaRa by their fans on social media. Shamita Shetty entered the ‘Bigg Boss 15’ house on Day 1 itself and is among the most popular contestants this season along with Karan Kundrra, Jay Bhanushali, and Tejasswi Prakash. Raqesh Bapat had entered the ‘Bigg Boss 15’ house as a wildcard entry on the 35th day and had to walk out of the show in just five days due to his deteriorating health.

Shamita Shetty was seen crying in tears when the show host, Salman Khan informed her that Raqesh is not coming back. Her friend, Neha Bhasin even consoled her. But even Shamita had to leave the show this week due to her health issues. But now as her mom Sunanda has confirmed, she will be back in the house again.