‘Bigg Boss 15’ fame Shamita Shetty breaks silence on marriage plans with Raqesh Bapat

Shamita Shetty and Raqesh Bapat, both former 'Bigg Boss 15' contestants, began as friends in the 'BB' house and later developed feelings for one other. While some people assumed it was all for the camera, the two proved that it wasn't the case.

Shamita Shetty revealed in an interview with ETimes that she is 'exploring her relationship.'

Shamita claims to have been single for a long time and that she lives her life on her own terms. She also stated that she had missed having a partner and that she is grateful to have one again.

She also stated that she will monitor the situation and that she would like to settle down, work, and have children. She has a long list of things she wants to accomplish.

Raqesh, on the other hand, waited for her when she left the house, according to the actress. She met him on a game show, and it's a different world there. She stated that she wishes to get to know him in the outside world and that she hopes to see a bright future for them both.

Shamita also mentioned that she had inquired about Raqesh and whether or not he had moved on in life inside the BB house. She stated she used to feel so disconnected at the time that she worried Raqesh would move on because he was outside the house and they hadn't had the chance to make promises like other couples.

Shamita is striving to live her best life with Raqesh and the other new friends she made inside the house now that she has returned to her normal life after Bigg Boss.