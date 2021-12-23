Search icon
‘Bigg Boss 15’ fame Neha Bhasin steps out with Rajiv Adatia wearing purple bralette, fans call her ‘dusri Urfi’

Netizens began writing 'Yeh kya URFI ki badi Behen hai kya' as soon as the photos were uploaded on social media

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Dec 23, 2021, 07:26 AM IST

Ex-contestants of 'Bigg Boss 15'  Neha Bhasin and Rajiv Adatia went on a dinner date in Mumbai on Tuesday . But it was Neha's revealing bralette that drew the attention of the internet! The singer made waves during her time in the Bigg Boss 15 house, and she was recently back in the spotlight after being trolled for her outfit. Neha kept things fashionable in a purple leather bralette that she teamed with a darker leather skirt. She wore earrings and carried a purse to complete her gorgeous ensemble. Netizens began writing 'Yeh kya URFI ki badi Behen hai kya' as soon as the photos were uploaded on social media. 'Inki outfits ko kya hua,' remarked another user. 'Urfi ko copy kia hai,' said another user.

Take a look at the video that has gone viral-

 

Here is what netizens commented-

Shamita's 'brother,' Rajiv Adatia, and Rakhi Sawant's husband, Ritesh, were just evicted from BB15. Rajiv has been in the news since then for his interview statements as well as spending quality time with his industry pals. Rajiv met Neha Bhasin for supper after a delicious meal with Shilpa Shetty Kundra. The two, who have been vocal supporters of Shamita Shetty, were sighted at a restaurant in Mumbai's Bandra neighbourhood.

