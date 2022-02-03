Karan Kundrra reveals there are no plans for Valentine's Day with Tejasswi Prakash, know why

Since ‘Bigg Boss 15’ finished, Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash's mushy relationship has been causing a stir in the town. They spent the morning after the grand finale together. They had their first date on Monday, as well.

The month of love has begun TejRan fana were eager to learn about Karan and Tejasswi's plans for their first Valentine's Day together. When asked if he intends to propose to her, Karan told PeepingMoon.com that he proposed to her on national television. His parents have seen everything and she came to her place too. Valentines day without a doubt is special for the too but because Tejasswi signed ‘Naagin 6’ their plans have been spoilt. He also added that he is happy that Teja is busy with work and he wants her to focus on it.

A video was doing the rounds on the internet in which Karan's parents can be seen leaving the 'Bigg Boss 15' sets after the Grand Finale on Sunday night. The paparazzi were seen asking Karan's father S. P. Kundrra about their son's marriage plans with Tejasswi and he replies to them saying that they will get them married soon if everything goes well.

In addition, when Karan's father spoke with the couple via video chat inside the 'Bigg Boss 15' house, he approved of their relationship, adding, "She is in the heart of the family now." "Mere pyo ne aajtak kisi ladki ke baare me aisa kuh nahi kaha (My father has never spoken about any lady like this now)," Karan teased Tejasswi.