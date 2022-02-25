‘Bigg Boss 15’ fame Afsana Khan sings ‘Pushpa’ song ‘Srivalli’, gives it a Sufi twist - WATCH

'Bigg Boss 15' celebrity Afsana Khan is an incredible singer who is most known for the song ‘Titiliyaan.’ You're probably all aware of 'Pushpa: The Rise' and its songs' popularity.

The famous singer came to Instagram to post a video of herself singing 'Srivalli' from the Allu Arjun movie.

Take a look-

On Saturday, February 19, Afsana Khan and Saajz tied the knot in Chandigarh. For her special event, Afsana chose a pink adorned lehenga, while her husband Saajz wore a black sherwani with thick golden embroidery. At their wedding ceremony, the pair wore ethnic attire.

The marriage ceremony proved to be a reunion of sorts for the 'Bigg Boss 15' contestants. Afsana had made headlines last year when she participated in the Salma Khan-hosted show and was seen giving tantrums to fellow contestants. Her fight with Shamita Shetty was one of the main talking points inside the house. The rumoured couple Rashami Desai and Umar Riaz were seen attending the ceremony in Chandigarh.

Earlier, Afsana had also shared pictures from their pre-wedding ceremonies. Afsana wore a green and golden lehenga at her Mehendi, along with a red dupatta. Saajz wore a matching outfit and complimented her perfectly. For the Haldi ceremony, both donned yellow outfits.

For the unversed, Afsana had shot to fame with the superhit single 'Titliyaan' released in 2020 that featured Harrdy Sandhu and Sargun Mehta in its official video.