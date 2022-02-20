Afsana Khan-Saajz wedding: Rakhi Sawant, Rashami Desai, Umar Riaz attend ceremony

Popular Punjabi singers Afsana Khan and Saajz tied the knot with each other on Saturday (February 19) in Chandigarh. Afsana wore a pink embellished lehenga for her special occasion, while her husband Saajz wore a black sherwani with heavy golden embroidery. The couple rocked their ethnic outfits at their wedding ceremony.

Afsana took to her Instagram handle and dropped many pictures from their D-day. "Our happily ever after begins now", she wrote as a caption for her photos. The newlyweds posed happily for the camera and Saajz was even seen kissing Afsana on her cheek in a cute picture.

The marriage ceremony proved to be a reunion of sorts for the 'Bigg Boss 15' contestants. Afsana had made headlines last year when she participated in the Salma Khan-hosted show and was seen giving tantrums to fellow contestants. Her fight with Shamita Shetty was one of the main talking points inside the house. The rumoured couple Rashami Desai and Umar Riaz were seen attending the ceremony in Chandigarh.



Even Rakhi Sawant made a hilarious entry at the venue having a drink and surrounded by security guards. The video uploaded by celebrity photographer Viral Bhayani drew rib-tickling comments from netizens such as, "Kuch bhi ban jati hai madam toh" and "Bhagwan tera bhla kre".

After the marriage ceremony, the newlyweds changed their outfits for the wedding photoshoot. Afsana wore a orange lehenga and Saajz wore a cream sherwani. Have a look at the pictures shared by Afsana on her Instagram handle.

Earlier, Afsana had also shared pictures from their pre-wedding ceremonies. Afsana wore a green and golden lehenga at her Mehendi, along with a red dupatta. Saajz wore a matching outfit and complimented her perfectly. For the Haldi ceremony, both donned yellow outfits.



For the unversed, Afsana had shot to fame with the superhit single 'Titliyaan' released in 2020 that featured Harrdy Sandhu and Sargun Mehta in its official video.