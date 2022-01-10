‘Bigg Boss 15’ extended by two weeks, host Salman Khan confirms

A new promo for ‘Bigg Boss 15’ confirms rumours that have been circulating for a few days, stating that the popular reality programme will be extended by two weeks.

‘Bigg Boss 15’, which premiered in October 2021, was set to end in mid-January 2022. In recent episodes, the contestants had also taken part in numerous Ticket to Finale tasks. However, in a recent Colors Instagram promo for the show's forthcoming episode, host Salman Khan informs the housemates that the show would be prolonged.

Bigg Boss' voice begins the 10-second promo by telling the competitors that the battle to win Ticket to Finale has not ended. The host, Salman, then speaks to the contestants. He says, “There is some good news. This show is being extended by two weeks.”

Upon hearing this, all of the candidates express their delight at the development, with Rakhi Sawant raising her hands in happiness and letting out a joyful cheer.

Earlier reports claimed that the channel was intending to extend Bigg Boss for two weeks and postpone the premiere of ‘Hunarbaaz’, its other reality show.

While the channel has not stated why Bigg Boss has been extended, rumours have suggested that it is due to an increase in the number of Covid-19 cases in Mumbai. Because of the cases and limits imposed by the state government, channel executives believe it is better to keep Bigg Boss—in which all competitors are locked in a house—than to start a new programme with a large number of people on set.