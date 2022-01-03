‘Bigg Boss 15’: Does Tejasswi Prakash have a boyfriend? Devoleena Bhattacharjee makes shocking statement

With each passing day, 'Bigg Boss 15' becomes more intriguing. This season of the TV reality show is already a success with the viewers, with plenty of drama, fighting, and lovely ties in the home. Rakhi Sawant attempted to gaslight Karan Kundrra in the January 2 Weekend Ka Vaar episode by telling him that Tejasswi Prakash already has a boyfriend outside. This shocked the actor, but he later discussed it with Tejasswi. Meanwhile, four additional challengers entered the home, increasing the difficulty of the game. Umar Riaz and Pratik Sehajpal got into a physical brawl while completing a task.

The episode started with Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Rakhi Sawant criticising Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash's closeness. They discussed how the pair cuddles and hugs in the house, making the other members of the house uncomfortable. Devo informed Rakhi that Tejasswi already has a partner outside the BB home during their conversation. Rakhi, in turn, informed Karan, who was taken aback. He later verified this with Teja, asking if this is the same person they discussed earlier.

The actress, who had previously discussed her previous connection with Karan, stated that it was the same or that she has no idea what they are talking about.

In the last episode of 'Bigg Boss 15', the show took an unexpected turn. As the Salman Khan-hosted reality show approaches its conclusion, the producers have enlisted the help of four TV stars to spice up the Ticket to Finale task. Surbhi Chandna, Mummun Dutta, Vishal Singh, and Akanksha Puri entered BB 15 as challengers on the most recent episode. They came into the house to complete the Ticket To Finale challenge. They will stay in the house for one day before leaving after presenting the Ticket to the Finale to the Top 4 BB 15 competitors.