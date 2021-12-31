‘Bigg Boss 15’: Dharmendra, Bharti Singh pull Salman Khan’s leg over snakebite incident

'Bigg Boss 15's Weekend Ka Vaar will be special, as the New Year Night will be graced by veteran actor, and host Salman Khan's favourite Dharmendra. The veteran gives a nostalgic kick by making an entrance on his iconic 'Sholay' bike replica with Salman on the sidecar. The 'Apne' actor emits Khan's 'Dabangg' dialogue, "Hum yaha ke Robinhood hai," whereas Salman shouts Veeru's dialogue, "Gabbar... main aa raha hu."

Later, comedian Bharti Singh joins the duo and they interact with contestants. Bharti narrates Salman's snakebite incident to housemates, and they were shocked to know about it. In the promo, Bharti says, "Phele inhone cake kata, phir saap ne kata." Dharmendra instantly added, "Woh saap nahi...sapni hogi," and Salman breaks into laughter.

Bharti continues to pull Salman's leg by saying that next time if he finds a snake near him, he should hold him, and do his famous towel dance step with the snake.

Apart from Dharmendra, other artists like Palak Tiwari, singer Shekhar Ravjiani (from Vishal-Shekhar duo), Anu Malik will also grace the episode, and they all will end the year with a blast. Salman performs on 'Sultan' and 'Race 3' songs, and even the contestants celebrate New Year Night with him.

On the work front, Dharmendra will soon be seen in Karan Johar's directorial, 'Rocky aur Rani ki Prem Kahani' with Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Shabana Azmi, and Jaya Bachchan. Whereas, Salman will next be seen in the much-awaited actioner 'Tiger 3.'