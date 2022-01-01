'Bigg Boss 15': Dharmendra advises Tejassvi Prakash and Karan Kundra, Salman Khan takes a dig at them- Watch

Veteran actor Dharmendra spreads love, positivity, and laughter on 'Bigg Boss.' Show's host Salman Khan is an admirer of the 'Dharam-Veer' star, and during 'Weekend Ka Vaar,' he enjoys Dharmendra's magnum presence. After re-creating the 'Sholay' moment, Salman introduces the actor to housemates. Everyone welcome the artist with a standing ovation.

Dharmendra compliments Rakhi Sawant and says that she has the capability to entertain the world. Then, Salman points out the Jodi of the house, Tejassvi Prakash and Karan Kundrra. Dharmendra blesses them and says, "Har 16 January ko aapke ishq mein din dugni taraki ho." The couple gracefully accepts his blessing, and then Salman pinches them, "Dharam ji keh rahe hai ki 16 January ke baad bhi tikke rahe."

Check out the video

Even comedian Bharti Singh enjoys her fan-girl moment with the senior actor. Bharti performs with Dharmendra on the 'Dream Girl' song, and she calls herself as the 'Drum Girl' of Dharmendra.

Check out Bharti's performance with Dharmendra

Later, comedian Bharti Singh joins the duo and they interact with contestants. Bharti narrates Salman's snakebite incident to housemates, and they were shocked to know about it. In the promo, Bharti says, "Phele inhone cake kata, phir saap ne kata." Dharmendra instantly added, "Woh saap nahi...sapni hogi," and Salman breaks into laughter. Bharti continues to pull Salman's leg by saying that next time if he finds a snake near him, he should hold him, and do his famous towel dance step with the snake.

As the show is reaching its finale stage, the drama gets intense, and Salman Khan schools housemates for their behaviour. Khan even gets into a tussle with Shamita Shetty.

Watch Shamita and Salman's argument



The 15th season of Bigg Boss will soon reach to it's grand finale, and Karan Kundrra, Tejassvi Prakash, Pratik Sehajpal, Umar Riaz are fighting hard for the win.