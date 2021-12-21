'Bigg Boss 15': Devoleena Bhattacharjee confesses feelings for Pratik, says 'I got attracted towards you'-WATCH

‘Bigg Boss 15’ has been making headlines for different reasons ever since it aired on Colors. In the recent episode, Devoleena Bhattacharjee confessed that he had feelings for Pratik Sehajpal.

Devoleena expressed her feelings to Pratik, the actress said that she initially got attracted towards the fellow contestant. Meanwhile, Rakhi was consoling Abhijit Bichukale who was a close friend of Devoleena.

Rakhi asked Abhijit, “Tumko bohot pasand hai na woh?” She then stated, “Pata chalta hai dada aapke har shabd mein woh hai. Lekin Devo Pratik ke andar ghus rahi hai. Usko poore ghar mein koi nahi milega chalega bass usko Pratik chahiye. (You like Devoleena? I can see that, your every sentence has her name. But Devoleena is only mingling with Pratik. She doesn't care if there is someone else in the house, she just wants Pratik).”

Meanwhile, Devoleena was talking to Pratik, she said, “I don't know how will you take it but I got attracted towards you.”

Umar Riaz was also heard speaking to Abhijit. He said, “Jo aapne plan banaya tha Devo ke saath rahunga. Devo aapko 2 hafte mein chodh ke chali gayi (You planned to stay with Devoleena but she left you within 2 weeks).” He adds: “Jo aap soch rahe ho waisa nahi hoga (Whatever you are thinking is not gonna happen).”

Recently, Abhijit asked for a kiss after which Devoleena lost her cool. However, Abhijeet was trying to convince everyone that he was kidding, but ‘Gopi Bahu’ was not ready to accept this behaviour.

For the unversed, Devoleena always supported Abhijeet, even when he had a big argument with Shamita Shetty in front of Salman Khan in the ‘Weekend Ka Vaar’ episode.