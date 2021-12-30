'Bigg Boss 15': Devoleena Bhattacharjee breaks down after Rakhi Sawant says 'Hazaar chudail mari, tu ek paida hui'

The reality television show 'Bigg Boss 15' is nearing towards its end with Grand Finale scheduled in two weeks in mid-January. With ten inmates still inside the house, the show could see multiple twists and sudden evictions before the finale week which usually has top five contestants battling it out for the trophy.

On Tuesday, Bigg Boss had announced that mid-week elimination will take place and one contestant among the five nominated ones will be evicted from the show. Umar Riaz, Tejasswi Prakash, and Karan Kundrra failed to enter the 'Ticket To Finale' task and became automatically nominated this week. Rashmi Desai and Abhijeet Bichukale were voted out by the other inmates for the nominations.

In order to survive the mid-week elimination, these five contestants have to exactly time themselves for 28 minutes while sitting inside a box and other housemates have to torture these five people. Rakhi Sawant is the 'sanchaalak' for the task.

As per the latest promo from the Colors channel, we can see Devoleena Bhattacharjee using several tricks to make sure that the person inside the box comes out of it quickly. Rakhi is seen accusing her and saying, "Tum jallad ban rahi ho, tere jaise ghinauna chehra saamne nahi aaya, dost dost ki aad mein rahi tu." She continues telling her, "Hazaar chudail mari hogi, tu ek paida hui hai. Teri zindagi par thoo hai."

Devoleena's love interest Pratik Sehajpal is also seen shouting on her, "Pagal ho gaye ho kya, aap bevkoof ho kya!"

As Devo's both friends go against her, she is seen crying in the house and saying "Except AB (Abhijeet Bichukale), nobody understands me. People are judging me." Tejasswi consoles her and says, "Terko dil ko kya correct lagta hai, tu woh kar."

In the end of the promo, Bigg Boss is heard making the surprising announcement of elimination as the contestants are left shocked.