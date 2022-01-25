'Bigg Boss 15': Devoleena Bhattacharjee-Abhijit Bichukale evicted, 7 contestants enter Finale Week

The 'Bigg Boss 15' is finally coming to an end after 16 weeks with its Grand Finale scheduled on 29th and 30th January. Before the finale week began, the show saw a double eviction in the Monday episode. Out of the three nominated contestants - Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Abhijit Bichukale, and Rashami Desai - the former two were eliminated from the show and had to leave the house. Rajiv Adatia, who came as the guest in the last week, also exited the house along with them.

Rashami became the seventh contestant to win the coveted 'Ticket To Finale Week' after Rakhi Sawant, Karan Kundrra, Shamita Shetty, Pratik Sehajpal, Nishant Bhat, and Tejasswi Prakash. It will be interesting to know how many contestants remain in the show on the Grand Finale since the promo for Tuesday's episode also hints at a surprise public eviction.

On Monday's episode, popular RJs from Radio City - RJ Karan and RJ Palak also came in the show to ask tough questions to all the housemates regarding their journeys. If the seven contestants answer these questions truthfully, Bigg Boss will add Rs 6 lakh back into the prize money, which the makers had earlier deducted from the winning amount.

Karan and Tejasswi are scrutinized for their relationship, while Shamita, Nishant, and Pratik are questioned regarding their friendship. Rakhi Sawant was asked about her marriage with Ritesh and she accepted that she isn't legally married yet. She revealed that she tied the knot with her husband in a closed room, as Ritesh hasn't separated legally from his first wife yet.

Kundrra was asked about the claims he had made before entering the show that he would not get into any relationship inside the house and still he fell in Tejasswi, he said that even he had not expected the same. He said that his relationship is absolutely genuine and not just to grab eyeballs to survive in the show. His girlfriend Tejasswi agreed to him, saying that both of them have not been fake inside the house.