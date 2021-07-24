Days after Salman Khan unveiled promo, Karan Johar roped in to host 'Bigg Boss OTT' on Voot

Filmmaker Karan Johar has been roped in to host the upcoming controversial reality show "Bigg Boss OTT".

"My mom and I are huge 'Bigg Boss' fans and wouldn't miss it for a day. As a viewer, it keeps me hugely entertained with dollops of drama. For decades now, I have always enjoyed hosting shows and now with 'Bigg Boss OTT'... it will surely be over-the-top," says Karan.

The filmmaker also says that his mother, Hiroo Johar's dream has come true.

"'Bigg Boss OTT' will undeniably have a lot more sensational and dramatic (content). I hope I can live up to the audience's and my friends' expectations, make Weekend Ka Vaar with the contestants an enjoyable affair in my own style and up the ante on the entertainment quotient. Wait for it!"

Karan will anchor the drama for the six weeks run of "Bigg Boss OTT", which premieres on August 8 on Voot.

After the completion of the digital exclusive, the show will move seamlessly into Colors with the launch of Season 15 of "Bigg Boss".

Meanwhile, days ago, Salman Khan released the promo of India's most sensational reality show - Bigg Boss OTT as his Eid 2021 treat for fans.

In the promo, witness Salman Khan bursting with joy as he declares and warns the audience to gear up for the craziest, most sensational season ever. The 'Janta' factor this time will be Over The Top by giving the common man the uncommon powers. It will give the audience a chance to enjoy the direct and deeper engagement, connection, and indulgence in the comings and goings of the house! Overall, the show promises a unique experience with a lot of drama, entertainment, and emotions.

