Bigg Boss 15 contestant Vishal Kotian sheds 15 kgs in 2.5 months, talks about 'low phase' of his life

Vishal Kotian

Actor Vishal Kotian has some fair share of struggles, and even he was demotivated during the 'low phase' of his life. As per the report in the Free Press Journal, Vishal shared that he has been through the most disappointing phase of his life.

During those gloomy days, Vishal didn't keep control of his eating habits. Thus he gained around 16 kg and weigh 91 kg during that time. He even mentioned that "One day I realised that this cannot go on and I have to get back to life. Also, for my upcoming projects, I have to look fit. I have to stay and work further so again I started working out. I cannot take my work for granted. Then in two and a half months, I lost 15 kgs and came back to 76 kgs for a role." Vishal further added that he felt a self-realisation moment like Salman did in Sultan. "It was the Sultan moment where Salman Khan looks in the mirror and realises that no I can’t be this fat I have to get back and work harder. I had never lost my abs and this was the first time I could see my paunch."

READ: 'Bigg Boss 15': Vishal Kotian says THIS about Shamita Shetty, sees winner in Umar Riaz

During Vishal's stint with Bigg Boss, he called his eviction ‘unfair’ and wishes to return to the show as a ‘Wild Card contestant’. Vishal Kotian called Shamita Shetty ‘weak’ and ‘Dependent’, while he said that he sees Umar Riaz as ‘winner’. According to Zee News, Vishal stated, “I would have loved to stay till the end. I played the game giving my level best and played it to my potential. Getting evicted is of course disappointing and unfair. But still, I am satisfied as I went there to entertain and you liked me or not, you can never ignore me in the game and that is the best part.”

He said that the show this time is different, it is ‘complicated’. “I have been following ‘Bigg Boss’ for quite a long but it is not the same. The show has a simple format but this time they have complicated the format. Earlier eviction was done by the audience, now inmates are doing it and this is unfair