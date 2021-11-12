‘Bigg Boss 15’ contestant Ieshaan Sehgaal opens up on his sexuality, says THIS about dating rumours with Rajiv Adatia

Even after his eviction from the 'Bigg Boss' house, Ieshaan Sehgaal continues to make headlines. Ieshaan and his girlfriend Miesha Iyer's adventure on the reality show's 15th season came to an end last week. Viewers, housemates, and even host Salman Khan chastised the couple for only conducting romance on national television.

Following their eviction, the duo gave an interview to RJ Siddharth Kannan. Ieshaan discussed his friendship with the participant and wild-card entry Rajiv Adatia throughout the chat. He explained that, while he believes Rajiv is a terrific buddy, romantic rumours about him are untrue. For the uninitiated, Rajiv advised Ieshaan not to reveal the latter's secret in front of everyone during an episode of the show. He said that their friendship is stronger than most people believe. Ieshaan responded by cautioning Rajiv from tarnishing his public image with the claims.

Ieshaan said, “I’m an unfiltered person and on the show, I would speak without thinking or any fear and take a stand. Whatever my sexuality is, it is. If I have the guts to go inside a room with my girlfriend and tell a man, ‘This is national television, say what you have to say,’ then it clears there is nothing like that."

He clarified rumours about his family's approval of Meisha in an interview with News18. He said, “I’m in Mumbai right now and my sister and mother will soon be meeting Meisha, in about a week or ten days from now we will go to Delhi. They have accepted her with open arms and everything is great.”

Ieshaan also spoke about his experience on the show. He likes his new nickname, 'Biscuit Boy,' which was given to him because of his abs. He stated that he received more love than he had anticipated and that his stay inside the house was enjoyable for him.