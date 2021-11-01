‘Bigg Boss 15’: Akasa Singh gets evicted from Salman Khan’s show

In yesterday's (October 31) Weekend Ka Vaar episode of 'Bigg Boss 15', Salman Khan announced a new elimination. Vishal Kotian, Simba Nagpal, and Akasa Singh were all nominated for the house this week. Fans have been clamouring for Simba or Akasa to be eliminated for a long time. Simba was chastised for not bringing anything to the performance, while Akasa was labelled a "weak contestant" by the audience. Later, Salman Khan announced Akasa's name for eviction.

The contestants became sad after Akasa's exit and bid her goodbye. Akasa became emotional as well. Pratik Sehajpal and Akasa were extremely close in the 'BB 15' house, and the two frequently engaged in amusing banter and cute moments. When she tore Afsana Khan's shirt during a task, the singer made headlines. In the house, the two frequently engaged in an unpleasant verbal battle.

Akasa Singh is known for her hit songs such as 'Naagin' with Aastha Gill, 'Kheech Meri Photo', 'Aithey Aa' from 'Bharat', 'Dil Na Jaaneya' from 'Good Newzz', 'Thug Ranjha', 'Maserati', 'Naiyyo', 'Yaad Na Aana', 'Shola', 'Teri Meri Ladayi', and others. Many of her songs quickly became viral.

Vishal Kotian, Karan Kundrra, Rajiv Adatia, Tejasswi Prakash, Simba Nagpal, Miesha Iyer, Ieshaan Sehgaal, Umar Riaz, Shamita Shetty, Pratik Sehajpal, Nishant Bhat, Afsana Khan, and Jay Bhanushali are among the Bigg Boss 15 participants. Sahil Shroff, Vidhi Pandya, and Donal Bisht were evicted in previous episodes. The show will be on for a total of 105 days.